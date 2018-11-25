DIY Christmas Trees | Let’s Get Wintry

Thanksgiving is over; Christmas is almost here! With the holidays upon us, you may feel the itchin’ to decorate. Put bluntly, though, everything Christmas-related in stores is wildly overpriced. So why not start with affordable decor…made of paper?!

As the first of my weekly 5-part series LET’S GET WINTRY, this post will walk you through the steps of making tiny origami Christmas trees. 🙂 They’re super easy to make, and only take about fifteen minutes. You can make them with friends and family, or just by yourself. (I drew from a Youtube video, but changed up the latter steps for a quicker tree.)

Note to reader: I almost never make stereotypical corny blogger posts, but I decided to spruce things up a bit–ha-ha, spruce, get it?–this year. I’ll be honest: this feels strange. I feel like I’m Buddy the Elf, smile plastered, bumbling around…

All you need for these DIY origami trees are:

Scrapbook (or construction) paper

Scissors

Glue

First, cut the piece of paper into a perfect square. Afterwards, fold the paper twice, hamburger and hotdog style. (Well, I guess it’s neither a hamburger nor hotdog since it’s a square. You get my point.)

Afterwards, fold the paper diagonally, so it forms a triangle.

Now, this part might seem tricky. Lay the paper flat on the table. Two mini-squares with form a small upward arch (image 1). Join the corners of the arched squares (image 2), and press them together. Flatten the sides, so that you have a diamond (image 4).

Next, lift one of the edges up, so that it forms a ‘bubble.’ Flatten it into the diamond, as seen in the image below. Do this for all of the sides. After you’ve flattened each side, it should look like image 2 below. With your scissors, cut off the white triangles at the very bottom (image 3).

Almost done! If you revolve the origami piece, it should look like a very, very basic tree. Now, all you have to do is form the branches.

To do this, cut little slits on each side of the tree. Make sure that the number of cuts on one side align with the number of cuts on the other. They should look a bit like the left side of the tree on the image below. Then, angle your scissors diagonally and cut mini-triangles. After doing this for all sides of the tree, it should look a bit like image 2 below.

The last step is optional, but recommended. Unfold the tree, and lay it on the table. Add a bit of glue on the branches, then carefully fold them back together. This’ll ensure that the tree keeps its form.

And that’s it! You can make as many Christmas trees as you’d like. I made three, pictured at the very top, and set them on top of my bookshelf. They’re cute, cheap, and crafty decór that you can sprinkle around your home. If you try these DIY Christmas trees, please let me know. Otherwise, I hope you enjoyed this (wildly stereotypical bloggerly) DIY post on Christmas crafts.

