Midnight Musing

I’ve been reflecting on the highlights of 2018. Several memories stick out: meeting new people on cold city trips; hours long chats with le beau; sleeping over at my best friend’s for some of the last few times. Food, pho, Netflix, The Bachelor, and open-heart late-night talks.

Spring hibernation was pleasant, and the closest I’ll ever get to being a bear. I just slid around, warm and huddled, for months, slowly expanding from pizza and cake and club lulu’s. I’d occasionally leave. I’d bumble around with friends, grab coffee, make dinner, watch TV, then curl up at home.

Our Halloween weekend roadtrip, a month ago, was certainly a highlight too. I love roadtrips. Winding cows, cow orchards, violently pretty sunsets. Finishing Haunting of Hill House the first and third night was fun, even as we fought to stay awake until 3 AM. Six Flags was mostly lines, but enjoyable nonetheless.

Oh, the memories are already fragments! I mostly just remember the happiness and comfort of our small weekend getaway.

