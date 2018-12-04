bad cliffhangers

my memories keep me warm until I remember they're just memories I wrote that in the summer first I was defiant then I was tired then I was reminiscent but mostly I was sad sometimes i wonder what the sheer durability of emotion says about humanity and whether it says anything at all and i wonder whether it's a reflection of openness or brokenness or the inability to fit into social narratives it's hard to imagine that i used to stay up late for the sake of it that i'd stay up late to talk to scour the internet to find articles i'd read not once or twice but maybe eight dozen trintuplion times at night i'll want explanations revelations soul-retching heart-baring confessions when i revisit late-night memories, there's an buttery hazy glow that envelops them which i'd get lost in during the summertime June 2016

