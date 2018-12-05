bad cliffhangers

Lu 
jan-15
my memories keep me
warm until I
remember they're just
memories

I wrote that in the summer
first I was defiant
then I was tired
then I was reminiscent
but mostly I
was sad

sometimes i wonder
what the sheer durability of
emotion says about humanity
and whether it says
anything at all

and i wonder whether it's a
reflection of openness
or brokenness or
the inability to fit into
social narratives

it's hard to imagine
that i used to stay up late
for the sake of it
that i'd stay up late 
to talk

to scour the internet
to find articles i'd read not
once or twice but
maybe
eight dozen trintuplion times

at night i'll want explanations
revelations
soul-retching
heart-baring
confessions

when i revisit late-night
memories, there's
an buttery hazy glow that envelops them
which i'd get lost in
during the summertime

June 2016
2 thoughts on “bad cliffhangers

  1. Robert Varga December 4, 2018 / 7:20 am

    You present some surprises all the time, now a poem to really think about, for example. Great.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Lu December 5, 2018 / 3:52 pm

      Oh! Thanks so much for this, Robert 🙂 I appreciate it!

      Like

      Reply

