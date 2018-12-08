With the holidays just around the corner, I’ve opened up my art commissions! For those unfamiliar with the term, commissions are basically paid art requests. 🙂

One of my favorite things to gift others, either for birthdays or celebrations, are portrait drawings.

A handful of people have requested drawings lately, so I thought I’d make an easy visual pricing menu for different styles.

If you’re interested in having you, friends, or family members drawn, you can contact me below:

Advertisements