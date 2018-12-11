Let It Snow

My fingers are pink and numb, my nose tulipy red: I’ve just come back from prancing around in the snow, making snow angels, kicking up powdery light snowdust. Our boots sunk three inches deep. Light mound of snow layered the field, coated every surface, nook and crevice like frosting (Ah, Frosty!)
The snow was too fine for snowmen or snowballs, so we resorted to dragging our boots through the snow, windmilling bodies into snow angels, tossing handfuls of snow. “Snow, please,” I’d say, since I’d forgotten to wear mittens. Then a sprinkle-shower of snow would scatter over our heads.
Great pictures 😊 Are they yours?
hello! yes, they are 🙂 i wanted to photograph the snow before it melted. thank you!
Beautiful pictures! Please send us some snow down to Texas; I’d really appreciate it!
😄 …hopefully during christmas!! and thank you 🙂
Good to know someone enjoys the snow.❄
nice
Ughhh, I can’t pretend like I actually like snow, but for a few moments it is magical.
hahaha I was dreading the snow at first (it gets so cold!!) but then the snow-globe magical-quality got me c:
Beautiful! We finally got some rain here last night and I’m very happy about that.
Absolutely LOVE the close-ups of the snow. So beautifully done. The lighting, the subject, everything. Thank you so much for sharing!
:)) thank you!!!
What a pleasure
Gorgeous photos! Haih you’re good at writing, good at taking photos, is there anything you’re not good at?!
I wish it would snow here in IL! Lol
The fourth photo has such a Christmas-ey aesthetic. Although all I want to do when I see that is hibernate.
