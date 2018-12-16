100 Books Reading Challenge

Started a reading challenge project mid-spring of 2017. The goal: read 100 books
by summer in a year. I’m inching along, albeit at a slower pace than I’d like. Figured posting the list on my blog would hold me accountable–also, I get to share cool books!
So here’s a list of books I’ve reading; I plan to update every 10 books or so. If you have any book recommendations, I’d love to hear them! 🙂
- One! Hundred! Demons!, Lynda Barry
- James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl
- The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
- Here, Richard McGuire
- Zombie Survival Guide, Max Brooks
- Burned, Ellen Hopkins
- Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, Mindy Kaling
- Walking Dead 1, Robert Kirkman
- Walking Dead 2, Robert Kirkman
- I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelous
- Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
- Partner Track, Helen Wan
- Girl, Interrupted, Susanna Kaysen
- Kafka, R. Crumb
- Project Jennifer, Jill Rosenblatt
- Dignity, Donna Hicks
- Can We Talk About Something More Pleasant, Roz Chast
- Ginny Moon, Benjamin Ludwig
- Autobiography of Barefoot Gen, Nakazawa Keji
- Meow Meow, Jose Fonollosa
- Beautiful Darkness, Fabien Vehlmann
- Phenomenal Woman, Maya Angelou
- The Skin Above My Knees, Marcia Butler
- Essential Poems (To Fall in Love With), Daisy Goodwin
- Sailing Alone Around the Room, Billy Collins
- Future Tense, Paintings by Alex Gross
- Why Not Me?, Mindy Kaling
- Thirst, Poems by Mary Oliver
- Global Street Art, Lee Boffkin
- Men Without Women, Haruki Murakami
- Vintage Cisneros, Sandra Cisneros
- Have You Seen Marie, Sandra Cisneros
- Woman Hollering Creek, Sandra Cisneros
- The Quiet Eye: A Way of Looking at Pictures, Sylvia Judson
- Blue Nights, Joan Didion
- The House on Mango Street, Sandra Cisneros
- This is How You Lose Her, Junot Diaz
- The Embassy of Cambodia, Zadie Smith
- Love Mad Poems, Rumi
- The Wolves In The Walls, Neil Gaiman
- Forms of Distance, Bei Dao
- 73 Poems, E.E. Cummings
- The Love Bunglers, Jaime Hernandez
- Little Book of Little Stories
- Shoplifer, Michael Cho
- Rick & Morty Comics
- Fresh Complaint, Jeffrey Eugenides
- Stone Butch Blues, Leslie Feinberg
- White Teeth, Zadie Smith
- South and West, Joan Didion
- Dear Dumb Diary
- Stories Julian Tells, Ann Cameron
- Stitches, David Small
- Tuesdays with Morrie, Mitch Albom
- Buddha in the Attic, Julie Otsuka
- Pretty: Stories, Greg Kearney
- Night Watch, Malin Lindroth
- Constance and the Great Escape, Pieere Le Gall
- Rapunzel, Paul Zelinsky
- Jane and the Fox & Me, Isabelle Aresenault
- I’ve Loved You Since Forever, Hoda Kobb
- Corduroy, Don Freeman
- Buck, MK Asante
- Chemistry, Weike Wang
- The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo
- Soviet Daughter, Julia Alekseyeva
- Things Fall Apart, Chinua Achebe
- LIFE 70 Years of Extraordinary Photography
- On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, Timothy Snyder
- SHOCK
- Beijing: Imperial and Contemporary
- Abandoned America, Matthew Christopher
- The Polaroid Book
- The Kite Runner, Khaled Hosseini
- Cats, Jane Bown
- The Photographs of Carl Mydans
- Camanchaca, Diego Zuniga
- Creepy Carrots, Aaron Reynolds
- Lies in The Dust : A Tale of Remorse From The Salem Witch Trial,
- Persepolis, Marjane Satrapi
- Going Into Town, Roz Chaz
- Doodle Diary of A New Mom, Lucy Scott
- The Marshmallow Test, Walter Mischel
I’d wholeheartedly recommend my number one favourite: The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini! 🙂
Also, how did you find Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? by Mindy Kaling?? Used to enjoy watching her in The Mindy Project, she’s hilarious in the series.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I guess it depends on what would you like to read about but, this is an amazing project, I just read yesterday that if you read 3 books on any specialized subject you basically become an expert at the subject at least on theory, since you have read more about it than 90% of people, any book by Robert Kiyosaki, Anthony Robins, Dale Carnegie or so are awesome, success!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love reading challenges! I have started mine for the year! Happy reading! 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Superb! I’m not sure what genres you like, but I liked Best Love, Rosie by Nuala O’Faolain. I wrote a review a few years back: https://olivejooce.wordpress.com/2013/07/28/book-review-best-love-rosie-by-nuala-ofaolain/
I feel like I’ve read some reallllly good books, but I’m so bad with names/titles. I should keep a list or write more reviews for memory sake lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fingers crossed for your challenge! One of my favorite books is My name is Red by Orhan Pamuk. Here arethe Goodreads reviews – https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/2517.My_Na me_is_Red . 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, 100 books? I usually average about 25 in one year!
If you really liked Maya Angelou, I would recommend “Bone Black” by bell hooks 🙂 Also Zadie Smith is a great author, I haven’t read anything of hers that I haven’t liked.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂 i usually don’t read as much as i’d like (too busy, not enough time, etc) so i’m trying to make an effort to read more! ooh, and thank you for the recommendations
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! That is a great list. You are doing so well. Wish i could say the same about my reading. Alas… 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
hello! thank you ☺️ if you wanted, you could set a small reading goal! i started this in the start of the year since i wasn’t reading much and this incentivized me/gave me something to work towards! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I loved Mindy Kaling’s books. I read both of hers last year too during my 100 book reading challenge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
hi! yes, same–her books are so funnny c:
LikeLiked by 1 person
War and Peace…that would slow you down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ah! i’ve heard a lot about that book. tolstoy, right? do you like tolstoy’s books?
LikeLike
No, I don’t prefer him. I do have and like classic works (besides modern literature), but not him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really enjoy your blog and I know how swamped you are at the moment, but I wanted to show you my appreciation in a small way for the amazing job you do!
I’ve nominated you for the Versatile Blogger Award in my latest post: thoughtsofadventure852428559.wordpress.com/2018/02/28/versatile-blogger-award/
LikeLike
What an awesome idea!! Thanks for the recommendations!
LikeLike
Your list looks about as random as mine. If you listen to audiobooks as well as read you should be able to get through your list a bit faster and not spend all of your time sitting down. I don’t know about where you live, but I get tons of free audiobooks through my library.
LikeLike
You may want to give Daniel Clowes’ Ghost World a try if you haven’t read it yet. 🙂
LikeLike
Oh wow, I admire people who read so much. I wish I had the time to read so many books, since I really love reading as well. Which book has been your favourite so far? 🙂
LikeLike