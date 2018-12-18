Emily

Lu

 

Your freckles were constellations in the sky. Time-lapse digital painting of Emily B.

7 thoughts on “Emily

    • Lu December 28, 2017 / 7:26 pm

      Thank you! Digital art’s really fun, but sometimes I miss the experience of tangibly working with traditional media (like the ones you’ll use in your works) Thanks for the comment 🙂

    • Lu December 28, 2017 / 7:25 pm

      Thanks so much! 😀

  3. Noor M December 31, 2017 / 1:09 am

    This is amazing! Absolutely love the skin colouring

    • Lu February 3, 2018 / 4:01 pm

      thank you!!! 😀

