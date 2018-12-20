Film is so beautiful and nostalgic.
I picked up a small love for film about four year ago. I’d been sitting in Econ lecture, scrolling through artists and photographers when I stumbled upon a photographer.
A year after gathering a small appreciation (obsession) for film, I took a black and white film class.We took pictures in black and white and processed them in the darkroom, shot with borrowed Canon cameras.
I photographed strangers, artwork, puppies, toys, store fronts….so on and so forth. It was then that I realized: there is so much whimsicalness in the world. So much strangeness and beauty! The panda head human: a stranger. The toy train: more strangers. I began to shift my perception, seeing my surroundings in blacks and whites, hues and gradients, shadows and bright spots.
In the dark room, we removed the film from the tube in a room devoid of light. With washes and chemicals and timers, we processed the small rolls of copper-colored film until they were ready to hang and dry.
Then we brought the dried film into the darkroom, where we each had our own space to magnify the film images, invert them, and light-print onto a piece of light-sensitive paper. Afterwards, we doused the paper film in another long process of chemicals and washes before the sheet was finally ready to dry.
Processing film by hand was tedious, but fun.
I found an old film camera (a Canon snappy LX) about a year ago while cleaning out the house, and ordered some Superia film in. I’ve been slowly, slowly photographing with it. I have….six rolls of film to shoot.
When I look at other’s images taken on Canon Snappy’s online, they look like the photographs my parents used to take decades ago, when film was all they had.
Interesting we went from black and white to colour to black and white again. There is something to be said for black and white. It is clear exact and can be cold and harsh but it is also interesting. Loved your photos btw. Beautiful.
🙂 Thanks for the kind words! Haha, it’s fun switching from one color format to another. BW can be a jarring switch from color. Do you prefer shooting one over another?
Unfortunately, I’m nearly blind now, so I can’t but when I could, I enjoyed both very much. Each made it’s own statement! And great fun to compare 🙂
I absolutely love black and white photos. I think the atmosphere of the shot is so unique.. I wish I was able to take a photo that would look interesting in black and white, but for some reason it never works out 😀 Your photos look beautiful though. 🙂
Hi Patsy! Ah 🙂 Thank you so much for the kind words! I love your sketchbook and photos
Ah, I cannot tell you how in love I am with the last two photos!! The one before last especially took my breath away the moment I saw it. So incredibly beautiful, ethereal. The last one looks like it belongs on an album cover ❤ It makes me really glad to have discovered your blog ^^
That last one is amazing… there’s a certain glow that just comes out better on film than digital.
i resonate so deeply with your content. black and white images are so profound. stripping away the redundancy called colours, leaving behind just the essence of the object- the expression, the feeling, and the mood.
oh! thank you so much for this comment 🙂 i do love black and white as well. there’s just something about it… you put it so beautifully! thank you for the read
