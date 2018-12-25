Lights & Sights in NYC

christmas carols

blare from the

sidewalk speakers

on saks 5th ave

slow-moving

bustle of bodies

of tourists shuffling

from one street to the next

of families waffling

of citygoers incensed

we dart into stores

pretend to be buddy

pretend we’re at gimbels

pretend we’re all elves

when we leave the store

we weave the crowds ’til we reach

the rockefeller tree

rockefeller tree!

it stands in all its large

towering

majesty

like a small building it

shines as

people glide

its evergreen branches

a sea

of rainbow LED

with our iphones

we pretend to snatch

rockefeller with our fingers

check the time–oh,

time’s almost up

we’ve got 50 blocks to go and

30 minutes til

the bus leaves!



the uber goes, but then we’re stuck

so! we run, run, run to the

station, skid through

times square

/take a picture of me!/

psychedelic ads screaming

from the boardsmake it just in time

watermelon soju sloshing

in our stomachs

this! is the magic of christmas with

the magic of new york

smothered and buttered

with HOLIDAY CHEER

with adrenaline

with honey greek yogurt matcha tea boba

with carbonara pasta rich red wine

with all the sights and lights and

people to see

what a merry(ish)

christmas

Advertisements