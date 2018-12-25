Lights & Sights in NYC

christmas carols
blare from the
sidewalk speakers
on saks 5th ave
slow-moving
bustle of bodies
of tourists shuffling
from one street to the next
of families waffling
of citygoers incensed
we dart into stores
pretend to be buddy
pretend we’re at gimbels
pretend we’re all elves
when we leave the store
we weave the crowds ’til we reach
the rockefeller tree
rockefeller tree!
it stands in all its large
towering
majesty
like a small building it
shines as
people glide
its evergreen branches
a sea
of rainbow LED
with our iphones
we pretend to snatch
rockefeller with our fingers
check the time–oh,
time’s almost up
we’ve got 50 blocks to go and
30 minutes til
the bus leaves!
the uber goes, but then we’re stuck
so! we run, run, run to the
station, skid through
times square
/take a picture of me!/
psychedelic ads screaming
from the boardsmake it just in time
watermelon soju sloshing
in our stomachs
this! is the magic of christmas with
the magic of new york
smothered and buttered
with HOLIDAY CHEER
with adrenaline
with honey greek yogurt matcha tea boba
with carbonara pasta rich red wine
with all the sights and lights and
people to see
what a merry(ish)
christmas
