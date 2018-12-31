feeling peaceful in life, feeling mellow.

In the midst of the holidays, I melt in lights and tear-strewn repeats.

Spent a bit of time in California, basked in the wildly good weather. Looming palm trees and winding roads. Garlic butter pasta by Santa Monica pier.

A Christmas Eve decked with hot pot and sweet sauce and elaborate light decor.

There was heavy traffic today by the mall, impossibly heavy, but a light shone on a (godly) empty spot. Frigid outsides warm insides.

I drew at the Apple store, drew and chatted with strangers, drew and added the Apple tech.

(Phone promptly died afterwards. The irony)

Boyfriend and I watched Mean Girls tonight after grabbing thai for dinner.

Earlier today, I went ice skating at another mall, and taught her how to push-glide. Push glide, push glide. We looked for checkered skirts.

I’ll see more friends soon. I holed up all of December but I’ve yet to see more friends.

This morning I made creamy hot Thai tea, which I’d been craving. The bags I got were relatively weak, so I just brew them two at a time.

Tomorrow I’ll make Vietnamese iced coffee.

Right now, at midnight, I sip marshmallow root tea and nibble on Japanese green tea mochi.

Advertisements