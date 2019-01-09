Rambling | Journal

I confuse myself. My mind’s filled with more ramblings than ever. To begin:

My heart is swelling and I feel so warm–

But maybe it’s the noodle soup I just made. I added some canton noodles in boiling water, added leftover beef, hastily washed some bok choy and threw it all in. I had a small packet of seasoning and added that, then fried an egg to top it off. It all sounds complicated but it really wasn’t, it was slipshod and angry, delicious and warm. Yum.

I feel sleepy. It’s 6:50 and I’m already curled up under the blanket, wondering where I should divert this energy. I haven’t physically displayed art in five years, so the thought of placing it in public, at a small library display, makes me happy. Because at least it won’t be coughing up dust in a cramped closet, where I store all my art.

A part of me wants to do something more with my art. I feel all-over-the-place. I’m not really looking to be an artist as a career, so what’s the point, ah, but maybe it’d be fun, fun to have these spaces both online and offline. What would the name be? The overall name, you know, of my art spaces. I don’t know!!! My nickname is so common. I’ll keep you updated, wordpress.

Oh! My friend sent me a text where her friend said I was cute, aha. Kind souls.

What else…oh, last night I was up blogging and WordPress wiped it all clean. Thanks, wordpress. The tiredness coupled with irritation led me to bed. What had been on my mind?…

I’d written about our celebration at the tower revolving restaurant, where the sun set beside our waygu beef and wine. God, that was a good night. The weather warmed graciously and I wore my dark blue off the shoulder dress, huggy, but not too much so, and nude flats. Le beau wore a blazer and button down and jeans and brown shoes and a man behind us wore the exact same thing. We settled into our table. Our waiter had flair.

We ordered expensive food that came out in painfully small portions. The flavor exploded constantly, evolved, weirdly tantalizing. And we chatted, which I filmed on time lapse, and I peered at his hair and his eyes.

After two hours he ushered us outside for a show–a football game on TV, I assumed. Then he whipped out tickets to the orchestra, which I’d always wanted to go to, but never had. It was a little yelly, because the comedy troupe just yelled, but the entire experience was wonderful. And everyone around us wore suits and dresses, so it all felt very fancy and upscale.

I’ve now returned to life as it is, with homemade noodle soup and sleepy texts on the couch. Journal entries are all I can seem to muster up nowadays, but it’s alright, I s’pose. I am happy is all.

