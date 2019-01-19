Contemplating Art

It’s nighttime now. The day passed by quickly. I’ve gotten uncomfortably good at being comfortable with time, letting it drag on deliciously, finding ways to occupy it. Time.

It feels like it’s been centuries since I’ve sat down and blogged. This morning, I wrote off a little yellow notepad, a page and its back, in red scribbly pen. Thoughts. My thoughts felt scattered and writing, if only for ten minutes, helped me organize them. And then I decided that today I would finish my book, Amy Tan’s The Bonesetter’s Daughter, as well as paint a landscape.

Today, I finished designing a website for my art. I’ve synchronized my social media under one ‘artist’ name, so it’s cohesive. I know I’m doing this because I have the time to do it, but I also just want to. Art, for me, is not a career, nor do I plan on making one out of it. It’s just something I’d like to do, to have, to share. As a hobby. I once stumbled upon a psychologists’ polaroid photography blog. It was beautiful. And I though, oh, I want to be like her. I’d like to have a psychology based career, with hobby offshoots in art.

One of my goals in 2019 is to be more “out there” with my art. A part of it’s been inspired by my small art display this upcoming month. It’s not much, and it’s local, and the display is just a large glass one, but it makes me happy that my art will no longer be shoved in the back of a closet. It will be outside. It will breathe. It will be available for anything other than my closet door to see. And it will be the first time in five years that I’ve showcased my art.

I didn’t realize why it felt pointless to make art until I had an opportunity to display it. And then I realized that oh, a bit of it is extrinsic too. It’s not just a love for putting images to paper, or translating the intangible. It’s also sharing that with other people, or at least the idea of sharing it. You sing and you sing, but nobody is there is listen. Or you dance and you dance, and nobody is there to watch. And yes, you do it anyways, the way I write anyways, but there’s something about a physical canvas going unseen that feels…I don’t know. Demoralizing. At least, when things start to collect dust, it does.

So this year, I’ll try to find artist conventions, scope out displays, enter competitions, submit to publications. I’ll try to expand an art-based digital presence. I sometimes feel like my art-self is more than who I am, or maybe just a small slice of who I am. But, unlike my writing and photography, it sometimes feels closer… and more distant. Writing is too personal. Photography is too removed. Art is somewhere in-between the private and public–public enough to share, private enough to be personal. I used to hide behind the camera. Opaque blanket. And I couldn’t hide behind words. Sheer fabric. But art’s a curtain with some in-between texture. I feel comfortable clinging to it.

Advertisements