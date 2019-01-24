“you know what i thought of the other day?
our childhoods are for our parents
they remember our first steps
they remember what we liked and what we didn’t like
they remember what we ate, what we didn’t eat
our childhoods
they’re their memories to have,
not ours
as you grow older
your life becomes yours
but when we were younger
it was once theirs.”
– april 23rd, 2015 | 4:08 pm
Something my best friend said to me a few years ago.
So beautiful and so true.
Ya very true. You will know when you have young ones.
I remember reading this ! And now, as it did then, it hit so deeply. Reading this honestly made my day 🙂
