Art as Escapism

I can hear the protests from my window. There are protests everyday. And whenever I open my mouth a little glob of despair comes tumbling out.

Things are scary. Reality feels fictitious, joke-like, like aliens are creating some sad holographic reality where everything’s gone wrong. (What a disorienting liberal echo chamber)

Social progress works in waves. Humanity trying to move away from humanity. Lift up humanity, these are the recesses of humanity. I try to inject a little bit of optimism in my paper: maybe we’re rolling back but, overall, moving forward. Right? That’s how waves work, right? I don’t know.

I still don’t feel like writing. I’ll have to flesh things out and be rational and empowered but I feel like neither.

November 2016

5 thoughts on “Art as Escapism

    • Lu November 17, 2016 / 11:40 pm

      Hi Michael! I’ve missed you and your blog too. And ah. Mostly politics. News. Protests, attacks. Just been a messy week. Thank you for checking up on me, though! Hope you’re doing ok

      Like

      Reply
    • Lu November 24, 2016 / 1:15 am

      come back to wordpress! (though I also love tumblr, lol) miss seeing your work on my feed

      Like

      Reply
      • Michael Raqim Mira November 24, 2016 / 2:56 am

        I will very soon. I’ve just been so drained from work and family stuff. I’m covering a major protest in Manila tomorrow. I’ll try to publish a photo essay by Sunday.

        Like

      • Michael Raqim Mira November 24, 2016 / 2:56 am

        Add me on Tumblr. I wanna see what you post on there.

        Like

