Art as Escapism

I can hear the protests from my window. There are protests everyday. And whenever I open my mouth a little glob of despair comes tumbling out.
Things are scary. Reality feels fictitious, joke-like, like aliens are creating some sad holographic reality where everything’s gone wrong. (What a disorienting liberal echo chamber)
Social progress works in waves. Humanity trying to move away from humanity. Lift up humanity, these are the recesses of humanity. I try to inject a little bit of optimism in my paper: maybe we’re rolling back but, overall, moving forward. Right? That’s how waves work, right? I don’t know.
I still don’t feel like writing. I’ll have to flesh things out and be rational and empowered but I feel like neither.
November 2016
Advertisements
Why are you on hiatus?! I miss you already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Michael! I’ve missed you and your blog too. And ah. Mostly politics. News. Protests, attacks. Just been a messy week. Thank you for checking up on me, though! Hope you’re doing ok
LikeLike
come back to wordpress! (though I also love tumblr, lol) miss seeing your work on my feed
LikeLike
I will very soon. I’ve just been so drained from work and family stuff. I’m covering a major protest in Manila tomorrow. I’ll try to publish a photo essay by Sunday.
LikeLike
Add me on Tumblr. I wanna see what you post on there.
LikeLike