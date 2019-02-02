solo art display

my art exhibit is up! and it’s the first public display I’ve ever done.

i remember my first “collection” display. it was a school one. we spent saturday and sunday mornings framing our pieces. at the show, on some school night, students and parents filed in, casual dress. i remember how i had staggered my pieces and how i ended up dissatisfied but how it was too late to change it. my works were okay, but the display didn’t look as good as i had hoped. i think a few people commented, but mostly people oohed and aahed at students on the other side of the room.

i didn’t really like the old ‘contemporary’ stuff i used to do. there were lots of bloody noses and whited out eyes, strange doodles and abstractions. i’d float around in photographic pieces. i embraced mental illnesses in my personal project. i loved psychology so much that i was blind to the stigma that surrounds mental illness. i’d look up various ailments, then attempt to embody them. that was in my larger work, the paintings and photographs.

i think the experimental part of my sketchbooks, angry and loud and messy, was still better than my more recent doodles. my art has gone downhill in the past few years. it’s mostly because i haven’t practiced art as much. even so, i think i’ve been able to find steady footing in a more traditional, fine art style. i didn’t do landscape paintings much when i was younger; now i do. my portraits weren’t very hyperrealistic then; now, more are.

these works are more mainstream, probably frowned upon by contemporary art purveyors. but i’ll say it now and i’ll say it loud: contemporary art sucks. yes, artist, you can paint large purple squares. we all can. this child can. this child is! but your artist’s name alone commands millions, so let’s just waste space, literal gallery space, on big yellow triangles. if you can’t tell, i am disgruntled at our current culture’s embracing of bad art. i don’t know how there is such a large disconnect between common-sensical taste and the scribble-loving highbrow gatekeepers of art culture.

i just saw the netflix film velvet buzzsaw. it got bad reviews from critics, probably because it was a huge satire on the critic industry. the laughed-at tropes were spot on. spoiler alert! i mean, from the tormented emotional mentally unstable artist to the critic’s overly-big-words to the trash-as-art scene, it was too apt. a comedy and horror all rolled into one. less fear and more suppressed giggles.

but ah, yes, back to the art. the real art, the real exhibit. this morning. a handful of people chatted with me about the art, their own lives and experiences. do you teach? no. are you selling? er, yes. is this your job? no. and then a woman and i sat down and talked about art and writing, and she showed me her photos.

i kind of miss having conversations with strangers in regards to random art-related things. i miss it a lot, actually. i’ve struck up so many conversations with strangers while holding a sketchbook or camera alone. it’s interesting how those tools of expression will spark up a comment, a friendly smile, a fullblown conversation. i’ve made friends by simply bringing sketchbooks to coffeeshops. there’s so much to learn from other people. i mean, it’s odd, but maybe not, that we don’t normally go around talking to random strangers. i enjoy it–maybe i will start to draw more in real life. maybe i will meet people, and maybe i will not.

in the past 10 hours, somebody has left a voicemail. another has left a comment on my wordpress saying the blog ads looked unprofessional. well, sir, i’m a mere hobbyist who made the site two weeks before the display. my site isn’t really to sell–it’s just an online display. ah, ads aside–it just makes me happy that my art is no longer sputtering dust in the closet (!!!)

