My blogging space feels smaller now that I’ve gone through my followings. Somehow it makes the space feel more intimate, closer, even though this is still every bit of the Internet as anything else is.

I’ve gotten a new coffee maker–my first coffee maker. I should have gotten one six years ago when I started drinking coffee religiously. For whatever reason, I never did. In retrospect, I would’ve saved myself a few hundred dollars (and many rushed runs to the coffeeshop) but ah well. At least I eventually got one. I realize that coffee has less to do with the magic of a coffeeshop than it does with the roast. I mean, it really is just hot bean water, if you think about it. I just didn’t put two and two together to realize that the bean is what really matters (my coffee maker was $8. Who needs an unnecessary Keurig?)

I have new students. A part of me feels frazzled because I wish I’d known sooner. But I know it’s just a busy week, and things will settle down. My boss said I–what was it again? I did “exceptional work with high-achieving students,” which was flattering. I think I’ve learned more about the capacity for learning in the past year than I have in..three psychology classes spread over five years. I mean, I know that there are better methods for learning, for memory, but when it comes to individual differences… it’s just different reading about learning than prompting learning.

What else, what else… it’s Valentine’s Day in two days, but I’m too lazy to do anything. Boyfriend asked if I wanted to get dinner, go somewhere nice, go on a road trip, but I don’t feel like doing anything. Flowers wilt. Dinner is expensive. Road trips require moving. I feel like a hermit crab. I’d just like for this week to pass, and then to take a train into the city and wander around. That sounds fun. I haven’t done that in a while. The sun is out today, and my car needs cleaning, and my brain feels a little foggy, but at least I slept well. See how none of those statements had anything to do with eat other?

I’m also tired of eating so many dumplings. This can’t possibly be healthy. I also have a 20 pack of Mama noodles in the backseat of my car, because 50 cents a packet was much cheaper than $1 a packet. If you can’t tell, I’m a cheapie, and I’ve been tracking my daily spending every day since the start of the year. I’m also trying to eat out less and work out more. I also paint more and read more, but those happened naturally. 2019 has been a good year so far.

Well, that’s it for today’s brief blurb of ramblings.

Wait, actually, I’m not done–I really like reddit’s TIFU and AITA because they give me a good chuckle. Reddit is unparalleled in its greatness.

