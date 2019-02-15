Admittedly, I have been feeling misanthropic lately.

And wordy. So it’s good there’s you, blog.

I sometimes can’t gauge how my students feel about me. But then they’ll say nice things about me and I’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Should I praise high-achievers? Or do I expect them to do as well as they do? I generally praise good work and improvement, and generally effort. But that tapers off with time.

I think of the Pygmalion Effect, and how expectations tangibly shape how a student performs. And, on the other end, is the Gollum Effect. I try to expect more from all my students, but a good deal of it’s subconscious as well.

I noticed that students have particular tics for when they don’t understand something, but might not say it outright. Some blush. Others voices waver. And when I see those, and the material is important, I’ll pause.

I like to think of myself as a basketball coach. I can tell a student what to look out for, how to solve the problems, the underlying concepts–just as a coach can tell players how to shoot, how to aim, how to pass. But at the end of the day, they’re the ones on the court making the shots, intensifying or buckling under pressure, remembering or forgetting strategies.

A good coach can make a difference, of course. But I remind myself of the analogy to, in a way, tie myself to their results, but not overly so.

I really like what I do, and my boyfriend says I’ll be a professor one day, but I don’t want to get a PhD. I’m more of a sprinter than a marathon runner, and the whole academia path seems turgid and slow. 7 years rounds up to a decade of school. As the crooning Ariana Grande one went, thank ya, next.

So, for the time being, I’ll just enjoy my life right now as it is.

