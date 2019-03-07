“Shenjingbing! I know that one! It means ‘crazy.’ Like, when people get mad at someone, they’re like, ‘shenjingbing!’–‘he’s lost his mind!'”

Boyfriend has introduced me to a Vice mini-doc about the rise of trap music in Chengdu. I’ve never heard of it, the spread of rap and trap in China. Chengdu is only another place on the map, like a North Dakota–a name or label without much meaning attached to it. Now Vice is giving its underground trap scene life, giving it color. I like that the doc is in Chinese, because it means I can practice my listening. The first man is a Uighur, a Chinese Muslim. No wonder he speaks it so well.

A few days ago, I found a brief video on a Japanese subculture’s obsession with chicanos. In Japan, the community hails low-riders, gangster tattoos, rap music. Piercings adorn their bodies. Is it appropriation? a LA latino journalist asks. Not really, he concludes. (Later I look him up online, interested in his work and background, and he has his PhD in cultural studies) Two days later, I read in The Making of Asian America that the first Asians in America landed in Mexico–they were chicanos. Many Chinese were workers in Mexico. It’s a poorly documented time in history, and chicano now means something different. But it’s an interesting tidbit nonetheless.

Remind me to check out the book again. Also: it turns out that Vice has expanded to Asia, and now there’s a small section of videos for each region. I’m excited for this! Sometimes I feel alienated from popular shows, because they’re too stereotypical, too lovey dovey, the rom-com I never asked for. I’ll look more in-depth later. These are things I’ve mentally bookmarked.

