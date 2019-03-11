There’s a whole lot of depth and wisdom on here. Meanwhile, I feel like a small grey seal, washed up on shore, dull with boredom.
I know my eyes will ache tomorrow: too much screen time. I know I’ll doze off into blandness. I know I’ll just–oh, what’s the point. I forget where I’m going with this.
We’ll exercise tomorrow. A significant other is like a built-in buddy. Making time for actual friends is much more effortful and time-consuming. And occasionally draining. That’s another sentiment for another day.
What else? It’ll be warm tomorrow. 80s. Unbearably warm. It’ll dip into the weekend. I don’t know what next week will look like. I’m adamant against certain things. Maybe I’ll bring bread. I think I will.
This was a pointless post. A big blip drip into the sea of deep musings. I have no deep musings, not really. It’s more like a humdrum.
Maybe I’ll take a week off my phone. Maybe that is the answer. Maybe I’ll limit screen time to an hour a day. Maybe that’s why I feel mentally sluggish.
It’ll be 80 degrees tomorrow??? In March? Don’t you live in the Northeast?
oh boy oh boy it was warm !
and no, i do not! thank goodness for that.
how’s the weather been where you live?
Its finally spring!
I love your musings. Your thoughts voiced out loud. They’re like candid photographs ✨ They’re the ones you don’t expect and therefore are all the more cherished for existing. I can relate to many things you mentioned. I’m forever taking breaks from social media whenever I can & from my phone..especially because these days I worry bc I don’t want my lil one to think I’m being antisocial (even though he’s only 8months old, kids are smarter than we realise 🤷🏽♀️ most people tell me I overthink too much..aaanyways, so sorry about rambling in your comments 🙈)
ps: my point is that as always, I enjoyed your words, and your post wasn’t pointless at all to me 💓 it made me feel a little less alone. it reminded me how our phones can effect us and to be cautious of how much time we spend and i adore your baby seal existence okay? being deep all the time can be exhausting sometimes you need calmer shores and candid moments to balance the ever chaotic noise of life ✨
Sometimes we just need a break to let the words flow.
🙂 agreed! it’d felt so meaningless at the time i’d written it, so this comment means a lot to me. thank you.
