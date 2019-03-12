Looking Back

I am documenting a decade’s worth of images in a 300 page photo album.

As I look back on these images, I feel a strange combination of nostalgia, miss, sadness and aversion. I know that I no longer speak to the majority of these people, yet we had touched each other’s life, if only briefly. Some of these people are in the general area, but I do not feel compelled to be close to them anymore. At the same time, I want to preserve these memories, have some sort of physical proof of these times.

Did I know that those would be the good ol’ days? I think I did. I was, to be frank, weird as fuck. And I was in good company. My friends and I would roll down hills, play air guitar in public, sing rock songs at the top of our lungs. We’d skid through hallways, dress up in furniture stores, scream in spinning tea cups. We’d play too much Mario, hop on inflatables, dance spontaneously in elevators. We were all so terrifically weird. And those moments did not escape us; I documented each second. We held onto childhoods so vehemently. And when we were no longer children, we vowed not to let our childlike spontaneity escape us.

It did. I mean, I think it eventually did. I became a lot stiffer over the years. Society got its muddy fingerprints all over the natural glass of our development. Now, I am much more rigid in public. I ask questions like, “how are you?” because it’s become a regular greeting. I shake hands because it is polite. I plaster tight smiles on my face. But these photos attest to the days when society had not yet stifled us. We were, as Snoop Dogg would croon, young, wild ‘n’ free.

Advertisements