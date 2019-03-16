Today was an objectively bad day. It was a day of lost wallets and forgotten crucial emails and spilled water on electronics. And it all happened one after the other. Today my face swelled mid-session as I hoped to God my distraction (and plummeting stomach) would not show. I vaguely remember explaining some math and then everything getting foggy.

‘i fucked up,’ I typed in messages.

But I do not feel as awful as I should. Not anymore. I felt terrible for a bit. The feelings subsided–after the adrenaline rush of fear and panic. Somebody returned the wallet. The laptop worked. And messages, however late, were responded to.

A part of me freaks out quickly, intensely, internally. And then another part of me is utterly laissez faire–there’s the sense of outside watchfulness, guidance, and care. On the one hand, I am worried. On the other, life will be as life will be. I don’t know. I’m like a pendulum sometimes, swinging violently from calm to concern.

In the end, everything will be okay. It was just a day filled with bad-day burps.

