An Objectively Bad Day

Lu

heart

Today was an objectively bad day. It was a day of lost wallets and forgotten crucial emails and spilled water on electronics. And it all happened one after the other. Today my face swelled mid-session as I hoped to God my distraction (and plummeting stomach) would not show. I vaguely remember explaining some math and then everything getting foggy.

‘i fucked up,’ I typed in messages.

But I do not feel as awful as I should. Not anymore. I felt terrible for a bit. The feelings subsided–after the adrenaline rush of fear and panic. Somebody returned the wallet. The laptop worked. And messages, however late, were responded to.

A part of me freaks out quickly, intensely, internally. And then another part of me is utterly laissez faire–there’s the sense of outside watchfulness, guidance, and care. On the one hand, I am worried. On the other, life will be as life will be. I don’t know. I’m like a pendulum sometimes, swinging violently from calm to concern.

In the end, everything will be okay. It was just a day filled with bad-day burps.

One thought on “An Objectively Bad Day

  1. cnw March 16, 2019 / 8:34 am

    You got through it and everything seems to be okay again! I feel like a pendulum, too!!

