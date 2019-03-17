scattered musings

stumbling irritation and blocks of boxes

stacked and scattered

i just feel like rambling

rambling

rambling



1) i photographed a small bird on my windowsill today

and saw the neighbor’s cat peer outside

towards the canal

the old neighbors have moved out

the new neighbor seems alone

he drives a snazzy little car

and he’s got a cute cat

there is no longer the call and chirp and scream

of children on the front lawn

the other children seem to have receded as well



2) would you rather have fake friends or

no friends? i think i would rather have

no friends. i think that fake friends

are exhausting and they breathe out words

like hot air and

well–

i’m tired of wasting my breath

and i’m tired of them wasting theirs

but mostly tired of all this

wasted

hot

air

so yes, i would much rather have the latter

but neither is really the best

i miss my best friend most



3) i had a hard time with marketing because

despite all the fun

i couldn’t reconcile the clash of

values with the things we did, day-to-day

the collection of big data

exploited

thru the deep pockets of advertisers

(us)

meanwhile, i was in a little

privacy bubble

(in something that would ultimately come and bite

me back, HARD)

and it just didn’t make sense to invade other

people’s privacy when i absolutely hated

when it happened to me

and i hate being sold things by salesmen

so i could never really properly do sales

–that sort of stuff

it just made me feel queasy



4) the weather was beautiful but again

i felt myself

glued to the screen

i read a few books

i devoured a whole sandwich

and yesterday

we got ice cream and went for a walk to the park

i pretended to be the zombies from kingdom

cackling and sprinting and turning

to see others looking at me

curious and concerned

so i threw my head back and laughed and

laughed and laughed

the warmth against my back

and i could feel summer creeping

towards us



5) the thought of graduate school is strange

i’ve been accepted to a psychology program–

yes, life news–

i never thought i would consider

more education

but i guess i’m doing that right now

moving in that general direction, at least

psychology is my love, my passion

my nest egg of dreams

