scattered musings

stumbling irritation and blocks of boxes
stacked and scattered
i just feel like rambling
rambling
rambling
1) i photographed a small bird on my windowsill today
and saw the neighbor’s cat peer outside
towards the canal
the old neighbors have moved out
the new neighbor seems alone
he drives a snazzy little car
and he’s got a cute cat
there is no longer the call and chirp and scream
of children on the front lawn
the other children seem to have receded as well
2) would you rather have fake friends or
no friends? i think i would rather have
no friends. i think that fake friends
are exhausting and they breathe out words
like hot air and
well–
i’m tired of wasting my breath
and i’m tired of them wasting theirs
but mostly tired of all this
wasted
hot
air
so yes, i would much rather have the latter
but neither is really the best
i miss my best friend most
3) i had a hard time with marketing because
despite all the fun
i couldn’t reconcile the clash of
values with the things we did, day-to-day
the collection of big data
exploited
thru the deep pockets of advertisers
(us)
meanwhile, i was in a little
privacy bubble
(in something that would ultimately come and bite
me back, HARD)
and it just didn’t make sense to invade other
people’s privacy when i absolutely hated
when it happened to me
and i hate being sold things by salesmen
so i could never really properly do sales
–that sort of stuff
it just made me feel queasy
4) the weather was beautiful but again
i felt myself
glued to the screen
i read a few books
i devoured a whole sandwich
and yesterday
we got ice cream and went for a walk to the park
i pretended to be the zombies from kingdom
cackling and sprinting and turning
to see others looking at me
curious and concerned
so i threw my head back and laughed and
laughed and laughed
the warmth against my back
and i could feel summer creeping
towards us
5) the thought of graduate school is strange
i’ve been accepted to a psychology program–
yes, life news–
i never thought i would consider
more education
but i guess i’m doing that right now
moving in that general direction, at least
psychology is my love, my passion
my nest egg of dreams