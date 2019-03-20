i’ve been thinking of picking my 100 strangers project back up. it’s essentially a photography project where you go out, meet 100 strangers, take their photo, and log it somewhere.

i think it’d be fun and challenging, a chance to talk to others and learn their stories. i met a handful of interesting people when i was working on the project in 2014-2016–people from all over the country, occasionally from other parts of the world. it was fascinating.

a downside is that i must now actively seek out spaces with strangers, because spaces do not brim with people as they used to. i must also pick my camera up again. i dusted it off earlier today, wiped it down, took a few shots, and it felt… cathartic? well, maybe not cathartic, but…but…interesting and striking.

another thing i’ve been wondering is where i will post it. i used to have a photography business and photography website, but i have since torn those down. i was considering creating an instagram account for these stories and photos, so they’d all be concentrated there. people could see their images there if they wanted to.

either that or a wordpress blog. instagram is a bigger hub for image sharing, but wordpress is more manageable sometimes. i don’t know. i’m leaning towards instagram. i’m just chewing on the idea…am i up for the commitment?

