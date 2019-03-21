i am so proud of my students

one of them, whose top schools is my alma mater, (wow, my heart when i say that) got a full score

another increased his score from the 50th percentile to the 90th percentile

now i have two students who have made that percentile leap

and two full-score students !!!

i’m just so happy for them

a part of me feels like this is a karmic form of paying it forward

or, from a more earthish perspective, making use of what i’ve learned

and doing something with it

like yeah, sure, i started to care about school when i was 14

spent 4 years caring, learning, reading books, semi-paying attention

and achieved this goal or that

and then it got easier in college, and i stopped working so hard….

and then i let things go through one ear and out the other

at times, it felt hollow when it was just me

doing something….

i mean, i don’t know. it was fulfilling, but sometimes i’d also wonder

what’s the point of trying to achieve things and then achieving them?

what’s the point of learning and mastering something to just…do it?

it’s difficult to put into words

but did it really make a difference when i stamped into the ground

with my

tiny, tiny stamps?

the thing about explaining concepts to others and teaching

this idea or that, the things that i was taught

is that it feels meaningful

meaningful

i think back to all the people who had helped me

who had spent hours teaching me

who had explained this theory or that concept

who walked me through the confusion and frustration

and i think of all of them, who made a difference in my life

and the thought of being one of many people

who could possibly also make a difference in helping these kids

reach their goals, giving tidbits of advice, teaching xyz

is, like, relieving

and the opposite of soul-sucking (cough advertising)

in the moment, it’s also intensely fun

detour: i used to think that logarithms were hard

or at least challenging–i mean, the word itself is very strange

log-

a-

rithm-

log a rhythm

hey, billy, log a rhythm for me, won’t you?–

but i’ve begun to reframe the logarithm as a mr.potato head

who shares the same body and features as an exponent

(“inverse exponent” they say

what the hell is even that?)

but whose features are simply in different locations

and they (the kids) get it

now that i’m thinking about it

i used to be those kids (the ones i work with)

teaching even littler kids

who would sometimes be really talkative

and cough in my mouth

and make faces of confusion

but at the time, i was teaching for general educational

purposes

like, learning math for the sake of learning it

rather than preparing them for something that could

make or break certain life outcomes

anyways

this is all a roundabout way of saying

that i’m really proud of how they’ve done

like, really proud

and very emotionally invested, ha ha

and that i’m (personally) happy to be doing what i’m doing

it’s a chapter in this life that ties off well

with one of the earlier ones

did i write that i was accepted to graduate school in psychology?

well, that’s a big personal life thing–

i was.

so this–everything i wrote above–is a for-now thing

before

the towards-psychology chapter

so i am relishing in this chapter for now

Advertisements