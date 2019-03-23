Tracking in Schools

Here’s my unpopular and, most likely, politically incorrect opinion of the day:

Tracking should be used in schools. Tracking is beneficial for both students and teachers. Tracking is crucial to ensure that high-achieving kids don’t get bored, and that normal-achieving–is that even a phrase? Why is there no term for normal students?–kids aren’t glassy-eyed confused.

What’s tracking? It’s the process in which public schools divide students based on their academic achievements. Think of ‘gifted and talented’ programs in elementary, or ‘advanced’ level classes in middle school. The intention is to group similar students based on similar academic ‘level,’ and to differ in pace and material based on the class.

An intentional effect, however, is that it’s become what some describe as ‘modern day segregation.’

The Atlantic summed up the debate pretty aptly in their article:

“The education department and advocates have said tracking perpetuates a modern system of segregation that favors white students and keeps students of color, many of them black, from long-term equal achievement. Now the department of education’s office for civil rights is trying to change the system, one school district at a time.”

In other words, they’ve come to find that there’s been a divide along race and class among these tracks. And the divide is startlingly clear, so much so that they’ve deemed it segregation, and are aiming to dismantle the system.

—-

Have these people ever taught kids? Tried to explain math concepts to different kids? Is it offensive to remark that people are different, that every person has differing strengths and weaknesses, and that these learning differences are not necessarily along racial/class lines?

That is my first and bluntest thought.

Privately, and now, I suppose, publicly, I wonder about the possible disconnect between policy-makers/administration and teachers. I believe that both groups are well-intentioned, but that both speak different languages. In the system of schools, it’s as if administrators are lofty restaurant owners and teachers are the boots-on-the-ground workers. They cook, they clean, they wait tables, they’re there. Once in a while, the admin strut around, peer at certain spots, look at the numbers and go on their merry way. Ah! But not before attempting to change things in a sometimes tone-deaf way.

On the one hand, I’m very aware that socioeconomic status has a painfully large impact on a child’s education. I’m aware that there are countless environmental factors relating to race and class that hinder certain students, while propelling others. I know that the greatest predictor of a child’s adult income is their parent’s income. I know that children of low SES (socioeconomic status) and high SES backgrounds grow up in vastly different households, at least in regards in language–that the high SES baby is exposed to hundreds of thousands more words that then low SES baby. And I know that, over time, these advantages–or lack thereof–only compound. Reading skills are paramount for educational success, and it starts early, this “achievement gap.”

At the same time, having worked with kids of different backgrounds (although, admittedly, it could be argued that these students come from a background that is similar in a crucial way: the parents really care about education) I can at least attest that every student is different. Wealth, surprisingly, does not translate into intelligence. Wealth translates into the various factors that can positively impact intelligence and achievement, such as academic resources. Wealth translates into innumerable educational advantages, from extra college courses to private tutors. (Oh, and illegal celebrity buy-ins to college admissions) But wealth is not intelligence, and I’ve seen wildly differing academic capabilities among high SES groups.

That being said, tracking ensures that students who learn and work at different paces are afforded the chance to do so. If all students of all capabilities are mixed together, the teacher can either match the speed of the quickest, leaving most students behind, confused and glassy-eyed and straight c’ing. But the teacher could also try to ensure that the slower students are accounted for, leaving the other portion of class terribly bored, making easy a’s, and then not being prepared for tough standardized courses, such as as AP/IB. This sentiment, as noted in the article, is largely shared by teachers.

“Even as the tide appears to be turning against tracking, there’s one group that isn’t entirely on board with getting rid of the system: teachers. A 2008 survey of American teachers found that 43 percent agree to some extent that their classes are too mixed in terms of ability for them to teach effectively.”

I sometimes think that policymakers go overboard in trying to establish what they believe looks like equality. Rather than trying to flatten out the entire bell curve, so that everybody gets a trophy for academic excellence, so that everybody is assumed to have the same pace of learning and strengths/weaknesses…perhaps policymakers should delve deeper into why certain students and grouped are lumped near the bottom.

Is it only because of socioeconomic status? Is it because of the early lack of academic resources, of books, of language exposure? Is it a later subcultural environment of instilled values–i.e one where students eye jobs right out of high school instead of college? And when it comes to race, which the NYT covered about high schools (https://www.Nytimes.Com/2019/03/18/nyregion/black-students-nyc-high-schools.Html) Why is it that Asian Americans comprise one of the poor subsets, and yet take up most slots in the prestigious school? On reddit, I see people completing diverting from this interesting issue, as well as the fact that admissions is based a single test’s performance.

As I read many of these articles, I wonder about the extent to which race and politics should affect education. Clearly, it is–think of No Child Left Behind and government efforts to reduce the word gap. Despite the good intentions of these programs, are they effective? And do they ultimately address the underlying causes of why certain groups of students fail, while others succeed? Getting rid of tracking–or attempting to do so–will just be another blunder, in the larger scheme, motivated by politics. It would be a headache for the teacher, and disadvantage for students of all levels.

