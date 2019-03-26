After some time my glasses gives me a headache.

I think it is because my face is too small, or my nose is too small, or my ears are too small, or the glasses are too big. All I know is that, after 4 to 6 hours, my entire head begins to hurt from the poorly distributed pressure on my head. It has always been this way.

I had my first headache when I was eight and getting glasses for the first time. I spent too much time on the computer, too much time reading, too much time perusing through HTML books and designing my neopet guild layouts. My eyes got worse over time. But bad eyesight is also partly genetic, so I’m sure it had something to do with that. I just worsened it considerably.

Fast forward however many years and my eyes are still terrible, but consistently terrible. When the doctor says that my sight is 400 compared to 20, I internally sigh a sigh of relief. At least I am not getting blinder.

I wear contacts most days. Most people are surprised to see that I have glasses. I have always been self-conscious about them; they are very large, and quintessentially nerdy. I’ve gotten compliments on them–girl strangers, male friends, but did not take it seriously. The first time my boyfriend saw them, over a year into our relationship, he expressed surprise. And then said that I looked good in glasses. That was shocking. Very shocking. Glasses? Attractive?

I would wear them more, but they give me headaches.

———————————–

It irritates me when students do not do their homework. They make excuses about projects. About sports. About being busy. Yes, but it really only takes less than an hour each week– during which I highly doubt that there is absolutely no time to work– to complete it.

It’s not a matter of being busy; it’s a matter of priorities. And then that irritates me. Without practice, I want to say, you won’t improve. Without learning from your mistakes, you won’t get better. I’m not here to learn for you. Like, a basketball coach can only do so much if the player refuses to practice shooting. I can blab on about technique and strategy, but there’s only so much of that.

And in the end, I’m not the one who is hurt from cheating on homework or flat-out not doing it. I’m not the one whose life outcomes will at all be impacted. I already know this shit. Clearly. I did my academic time. But not knowing these concepts will only hurt them and their future options.

———————————–

Us by Peele was not a very good movie.

We watched it last night, the 9 pm showing. The ending was subpar. I also wonder how much money these companies and critics were paid to wax poetic about it. I feel like peele was trying to go for the intellectual, symbol-rich, indie-alternative stretch, and then he stretched too far and revealed his belly button.

I can see why people on Rotten Tomatoes lamented the ending and plot holes. Truth be told, while I liked Get Out, I didn’t think it was a masterpiece. But Us, in comparison, makes it look like one.

Advertisements