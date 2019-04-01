a fresh start



we left the cold blank walls

white and bland

stripped of photos

of colors & memories

that’d be left, soon enough

i was littered with anxiety, apprehension

—excitement, above all

of not knowing the change that was

to come

since then, it’s been more of a yearning for

continuation

as i drive through the well manicured

trees that carve in like

they do in the movies

pristine and intentional

i find myself feeling like the summer before then

before that start

before we began

today i wake up to a third letter

i begin to map out schedules, requirements

and costs

this time

i yearn for stillness, not movement

practicality, not dreams

mute pastels, not lights

familiarity, not novelty

i curl into what is safe

reaching to any and all good

that came before

things are different

yet not so much

five years have passed

but it feels like nothing has

this is my new fresh start

a sturdy continuation of everything that

has come before

day #1 of the escapril writing challenge

