escapril: a list of writing prompts

Many thanks to Ilah at Young Adult, Old Soul for sharing this list of writing prompts. It’s a poetry/writing challenge from @LetsEscapril on Instagram.

It’s been a hot minute since I’ve felt like properly writing anything, let alone poetry/prose, but this list of prompts looks inspiring. Lately I’ve been in more of a stream-of-consciousness mood, but in a very literal way, so my posts will likely reflect that.

Anyhow–I’m excited to start the #escapril challenge. Fingers crossed I’ll get through the 30 days. To readers and followers, feel free to share and join!

  a fresh start – coolpeppermint

