april showers

we used to dance in the rain

because we wanted to be like stargirl

stargirl with the long blue dress

stargirl with the whiskery pet rat

stargirl, who meditated on fields

and danced in the rain

and who lived so vivaciously

we wanted to do the same

we used to dance in the rain

because it made us feel free

as people ducked into corridors

we sprinted onto fields

we filled our oxfords with mud

laughed with our chins to the sky

we would immortalize youth forever

cold shirts plastered to our backs

day 2 of escapril writing challenge

