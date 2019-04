remember when

you had your soul with you

honey

(resting on a) crow’s perch

(i thought)

when am i gonna lose you

(for we had) grown nothing

sin no halo (so you cried)

(go and) save me from your kindness

fill me up with (your) anthem

throwaway

my man

break free

little white

dove

one day it’s gonna break

day 3 of escapril writing prompts

