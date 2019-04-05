a fresh start



we left the cold blank walls

white and bland

stripped of photos

of colors & memories

that’d be left, soon enough

i was littered with anxiety, apprehension

—excitement, above all

of not knowing the change that was

to come

since then, it’s been more of a yearning for

continuation

as i drive through the well manicured

trees that carve in like

they do in the movies

pristine and intentional

i find myself feeling like the summer before then

before that start

before we began

today i wake up to a third letter

i begin to map out schedules, requirements

and costs

this time

i yearn for stillness, not movement

practicality, not dreams

mute pastels, not lights

familiarity, not novelty

i curl into what is safe

reaching to any and all good

that came before

things are different

yet not so much

five years have passed

but it feels like nothing has

this is my new fresh start

a sturdy continuation of everything that

has come before

we used to dance in the rain

because we wanted to be like stargirl

stargirl with the long blue dress

stargirl with the whiskery pet rat

stargirl, who meditated on fields

and danced in the rain

and who lived so vivaciously

we wanted to do the same

we used to dance in the rain

because it made us feel free

as people ducked into corridors

we sprinted onto fields

we filled our oxfords with mud

laughed with our chins to the sky

we would immortalize youth forever

cold shirts plastered to our backs

remember when

you had your soul with you

honey

(resting on a) crow’s perch

(i thought)

when am i gonna lose you

(for we had) grown nothing

sin no halo (so you cried)

(go and) save me from your kindness

fill me up with (your) anthem

throwaway

my man

break free

little white

dove

one day it’s gonna break

did you know that psychopaths

do not feel much anxiety?

that they remain unnervingly calm

heart beats low and steady

the truth is

she says

I do not remember the last time I was genuinely anxious

her hands lay flat

maybe I used to be

but not much anymore

not much anymore

in what situations did you ever feel anxious?

a small nudge

I don’t know. dumb things, little things like

indecision, emotional pools

hands clasped

