anxiety (or the lack thereof)

Lu

did you know that psychopaths

do not feel much anxiety?

that they remain unnervingly calm

heart beats low and steady

the truth is

she says

I do not remember the last time I was genuinely anxious

her hands lay flat

maybe I used to be

but not much anymore

not much anymore

in what situations did you ever feel anxious?

a small nudge

I don’t know. dumb things, little things like

indecision, emotional pools

hands clasped

I decide that she is not a psychopath

and that things just fell into place

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s