anxiety (or the lack thereof)

did you know that psychopaths

do not feel much anxiety?

that they remain unnervingly calm

heart beats low and steady

the truth is

she says

I do not remember the last time I was genuinely anxious

her hands lay flat

maybe I used to be

but not much anymore

not much anymore

in what situations did you ever feel anxious?

a small nudge

I don’t know. dumb things, little things like

indecision, emotional pools

hands clasped

I decide that she is not a psychopath

and that things just fell into place

