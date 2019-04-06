back to nature

there’s an outdoor smell clinging

to my hair after we sit outside on the patio

to our left are thickets of dried up bushes

to our right are seesawing heehawing burger devourers

we talk numbers, business, philosophy

finance and people

i decide i’m more interested in the personnel part

there’s an outdoor smell clinging

to my hair as i sit on a small foldable

army green chair, virgin suicides

propped open in my lap

to my right are big rubber tires

to my left is pungent smelling vinegar

filling the giant vat that used

to be my bath tub

today i sit indoors

lightly observing rain drops clinging to the window

cliched trees sway in the wind and murky

green water ripples thru the canal

this is the most intentional deja vu

the greenest of green spaces

i left and i returned

this is the closest i get to nature

