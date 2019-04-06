there’s an outdoor smell clinging
to my hair after we sit outside on the patio
to our left are thickets of dried up bushes
to our right are seesawing heehawing burger devourers
we talk numbers, business, philosophy
finance and people
i decide i’m more interested in the personnel part
to my hair as i sit on a small foldable
army green chair, virgin suicides
propped open in my lap
to my right are big rubber tires
to my left is pungent smelling vinegar
filling the giant vat that used
to be my bath tub
today i sit indoors
lightly observing rain drops clinging to the window
cliched trees sway in the wind and murky
green water ripples thru the canal
this is the most intentional deja vu
the greenest of green spaces
i left and i returned
this is the closest i get to nature
I CANNOT TELL YOU HOW EXCITED I GOT WHEN I SAW THAT YOU WERE DOING ESCAPRIL TOO!! ^-^ Are you posting your prompts here alone if you don’t mind me asking? I was just wondering so I know where to check for regular updates 🙂 – I adored your take on back to nature! Can’t waitttt to read more from you! Happy writing for the rest of the month!!
