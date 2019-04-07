on the last night
i very much
wanted to leave
by the stacks of
kleenex tissues
glass and dust
donatable
non-donatable
hopefully-were-donated
goods
i was very much ready to go
please come
i am making ravioli and soup
i’ll bring you tissues–just please come
so we piled into the car and talked about pharmacy
arrived at her home to
orangey butter lights
crawled the staircase to the lace
and gold living room
trailed
to the leather couch i’d watched end of the fucking world on
to the desk i’d painted “best friends at”
to the bed where we’d
watched bachelor and gossiped
and cried
over the tomato thick soup
i lament illness
(full circle) and movement and
so many little things i can’t remember–
we set the table
forks spoons plates
food atmosphere celebration and
all
embracing this time
for us all to be
together
like extended family
we bond
like fourth cousins
we cackle
we watch in amusement as family members begin
to pair off
raising their voices in enthusiasm
waving wildly
we curl up on the couch
observing quietly
and my heart feels so warm