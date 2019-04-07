on the last night

i very much

wanted to leave

by the stacks of

kleenex tissues

glass and dust

donatable

non-donatable

hopefully-were-donated

goods

i was very much ready to go

please come

i am making ravioli and soup

i’ll bring you tissues–just please come

so we piled into the car and talked about pharmacy

arrived at her home to

orangey butter lights

crawled the staircase to the lace

and gold living room

trailed

to the leather couch i’d watched end of the fucking world on

to the desk i’d painted “best friends at”

to the bed where we’d

watched bachelor and gossiped

and cried

over the tomato thick soup

i lament illness

(full circle) and movement and

so many little things i can’t remember–

we set the table

forks spoons plates

food atmosphere celebration and

all

embracing this time

for us all to be

together

like extended family

we bond

like fourth cousins

we cackle

we watch in amusement as family members begin

to pair off

raising their voices in enthusiasm

waving wildly

we curl up on the couch

observing quietly

and my heart feels so warm

