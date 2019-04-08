It’s nighttime but I don’t feel dreamy. Nothing feels dreamy, only dreary. Everything feels literal. These words feel brickish and dull. It’s like writer’s block, except instead of not being able to write, I don’t feel like I am write anything particularly well.

—

“Ok-I’m-tired-I’ll-talk-to-you-later-bye.” I just said in a very rushed run-on sentence. It did not work. Boyfriend is still clacking away, programming on the other end. I tell him that my typing speed is 133 words per minute.

“Honestly, I’m hurt. Not gonna lie.”

On Thursday he was egregiously flirted with by a host of Starbucks baristas. Later that evening, we ate New York style pizza that evening by a blaring alternative rock concert. The whole place was bustling with life and Panic At The Disco! covers.

—

Here is an whole heart aching for old, good-quality photos. I don’t take photos much anymore. I should. I tell myself that I should. But I can’t bring myself to lift the large camera I used to haul around in love, in lust.

—

Sometimes I forget that my job is a job, because I enjoy it so much.

Apparently a parent caught wind of our program and said that her friends had spoken highly of the program– specifically, of me! My mouth dropped a little when I read that. And then my heart swelled. It’s almost the year mark from when I first began. Time goes by so quickly; it’s alarming. I value stability nowadays. It’s comforting that each season no longer feels like a year.

—————————

I am currently on the lookout for new blogs to follow. Everything goes! I’m a fan of journals, diaries, poetry, anything. If you know of any blogs you really like–or would like to share yours–feel free to comment below.

