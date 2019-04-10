My fingers smell like laundry detergent. I dump small bucketfuls of the blue oily liquid on weekdays I decide to clean. There’s something oddly satisfying about cleaning, about wiping up grime and putting things where they belong. Organization calms me down. One’s surroundings reflect their mind; I could never understand how a meticulously organized person could be so damn messy.

For the first time in a year, maybe over, I went shopping for clothes and makeup. I’ve run out of foundation, which I barely use, but I’d had it for two or three years. I wore it a little more this summer when I realized that foundation made a difference. But I’d feel like a french fry after two hours. After teaching, I bring oil wipes and mouth wash because god forbid I talk at a student looking and smelling like a burger.

I went and bought two dresses because I’m tired of dressing ‘business casual’ in the summer, meaning pants and whatever else. Pants are the bane of warm existence. I float around the house in a teal blue dress I bought in China several years ago. It was a steal, a discount, which became evident when the straps tore a few months in. But I fixed it and I’ve worn it every summer since.

It irritates me to be quizzed on my knowledge of Chinese basics. Like, yes, I know what a xiao hong bao (red money bag) is, and yes, I have in fact eaten a zongzi, and yes, wow, I do know the han yu pin yin of a celebrity’s name. I am simultaneously some sort of Western oaf and an academic-lover. Look here, and not trying to offend, but I am not retarded. But of course I cannot say that–instead I must say oh, yes, the xiao hong bao, yes, I received those when I was little at Chinese school where we had little dances and summer graduations) or yes, the zongzi, the Mexicans have something similar.

My best friend sent me her personal statement to read and proof. A friend sent me her resume and cover letter last month. A family member sent me his college essays and letters to edit. My boyfriend sent, revised, and resent his essays as well. I love words, and I love stringing them together. A handful of my kids have been scoring in the 94th percentile or above in English, and I’m damn proud of ’em.

Lots of random things have been flying through my head. That is normal. I used to have a little micro-blog where I’d write all those things out. It was also a WordPress. I’ve had a string of WordPress blogs since I was a junior, but didn’t really stick to one until 2016. This may be one of my longest consistent blogs, but I doubt it’s my longest. I think I started blogging on a proper website when I was 13. But I know I’d write blog entries when I was 11.

Anyways, I’m tempted to go back to microblogging, but I know these posts aren’t particularly interesting or logical. It’s a bit like chewing flavorless gum, where you’re really just doing it to do it. But it’s vaguely therapeutic. This also vaguely sounds like my post on Writing, which skyrocketed in sudden popularity one uneventful day in April when it’d been featured on WordPress Discover. Maybe I will. Maybe I won’t. Yada, yada, yada. I digress.

