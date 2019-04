hard edges soft smiles

skin cleaner than artificiality

musters

floral beckons pink

gasps

femininity’s clasp

and loosening fingers

must you gab on so constantly interpret my quiet for surliness you’re doing that thing where you go silent yes my life 99% of the time who’s got time to talk so much well I do I love it and my lips are pursed and my head is saying must you gab on so constantly

Advertisements