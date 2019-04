we were made of stardust

of a billion cosmos

the skin of the sky

(and as we looked towards the night

I so very much wanted to believe it)

us–can you imagine?–made from the destruction of celestial bodies

only to return, full circle, to the dirt beneath weeds

told myself that one day I’d buy you a telescope

just so we could see our mirrored selves

lighting up

swarm of melting bodies

Advertisements