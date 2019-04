there’s a quick lilt that falls on her lips

sky kissed bronze falling in wisps

she leans in forward and nonsensically quips

“red velvet red velvet draped her hips”

cinnamon flecked bodies of

spice dipped milk

churning spoon and metal

glass clinks

aromatic whispers from my arms throat

and up

a full-bodied warmth

dances into my chest

