were dreams the actualization of

latent unsaid

content?

(as freud posited)

or were dreams of something more

meaningful–

say, synchronization?

(as jung offered)

as i lie in bed

wrapped in distorted memories

cocoon of broken lights

i piece together the nothingess of logic

knowing that my subconsciousness

has weaved itself

indelibly

incoherently

infuriatingly

back into myself

day 16 of escapril

