

we left the cold blank walls

white and bland

stripped of photos

of colors & memories

that’d be left, soon enough

i was littered with anxiety, apprehension

—excitement, above all

of not knowing the change that was

to come

since then, it’s been more of a yearning for

continuation

as i drive through the well manicured

trees that carve in like

they do in the movies

pristine and intentional

i find myself feeling like the summer before then

before that start

before we began

today i wake up to a third letter

i begin to map out schedules, requirements

and costs

this time

i yearn for stillness, not movement

practicality, not dreams

mute pastels, not lights

familiarity, not novelty

i curl into what is safe

reaching to any and all good

that came before

things are different

yet not so much

five years have passed

but it feels like nothing has

this is my new fresh start

a sturdy continuation of everything that

has come before

we used to dance in the rain

because we wanted to be like stargirl

stargirl with the long blue dress

stargirl with the whiskery pet rat

stargirl, who meditated on fields

and danced in the rain

and who lived so vivaciously

we wanted to do the same

we used to dance in the rain

because it made us feel free

as people ducked into corridors

we sprinted onto fields

we filled our oxfords with mud

laughed with our chins to the sky

we would immortalize youth forever

cold shirts plastered to our backs

remember when

you had your soul with you

honey

(resting on a) crow’s perch

(i thought)

when am i gonna lose you

(for we had) grown nothing

sin no halo (so you cried)

(go and) save me from your kindness

fill me up with (your) anthem

throwaway

my man

break free

little white

dove

one day it’s gonna break

did you know that psychopaths

do not feel much anxiety?

that they remain unnervingly calm

heart beats low and steady

the truth is

she says

I do not remember the last time I was genuinely anxious

her hands lay flat

maybe I used to be

but not much anymore

not much anymore

in what situations did you ever feel anxious?

a small nudge

I don’t know. dumb things, little things like

indecision, emotional pools

hands clasped

there’s an outdoor smell clinging

to my hair after we sit outside on the patio

to our left are thickets of dried up bushes

to our right are seesawing heehawing burger devourers

we talk numbers, business, philosophy

finance and people

i decide i’m more interested in the personnel part

there’s an outdoor smell clinging

to my hair as i sit on a small foldable

army green chair, virgin suicides

propped open in my lap

to my right are big rubber tires

to my left is pungent smelling vinegar

filling the giant vat that used

to be my bath tub

today i sit indoors

lightly observing rain drops clinging to the window

cliched trees sway in the wind and murky

green water ripples thru the canal

this is the most intentional deja vu

the greenest of green spaces

i left and i returned–

this is the closest i get to nature

on the last night

i very much

wanted to leave

by the stacks of

kleenex tissues

glass and dust

donatable

non-donatable

hopefully-were-donated

goods

i was very much ready to go

please come

i am making ravioli and soup

i’ll bring you tissues–just please come

so we piled into the car and talked about pharmacy

arrived at her home to

orangey butter lights

crawled the staircase to the lace

and gold living room

trailed

to the leather couch i’d watched end of the fucking world on

to the desk i’d painted “best friends at”

to the bed where we’d

watched bachelor and gossiped

and cried

over the tomato thick soup

i lament illness

(full circle) and movement and

so many little things i can’t remember–

we set the table

forks spoons plates

food atmosphere celebration and

all

embracing this time

for us all to be

together

like extended family

we bond

like fourth cousins

we cackle

we watch in amusement as family members begin

to pair off

raising their voices in enthusiasm

waving wildly

we curl up on the couch

observing quietly

and my heart feels so warm

morning dusk

falling dawn

blinding white

covers

the less love there is

the more i write about it

the more love there is

the less i write about it

when i’m swimming in love requited

the last thing i want to write about is love requited

what color is this

the woman asks

i stare at it hard

beige and grey, i decide

when the woman pats the foundation

gently on my face

she observes and so do i

it’s tinted orangey

do you think this goes well with that?

the woman says

i pause and say yes to the cream–

i thought they were the same outfit

hard edges soft smiles

skin cleaner than artificiality

musters

floral beckons pink

gasps

femininity’s clasp

and loosening fingers

must you gab on so constantly interpret my quiet for surliness you’re doing that thing where you go silent yes my life 99% of the time who’s got time to talk so much well I do I love it and my lips are pursed and my head is saying must you gab on so constantly

dirt and grime and a cloud of dust / I promised I wouldn’t leave again

we were made of stardust

of a billion cosmos

skin of the sky

(and as we looked towards the night

I so very much wanted to believe it)

us–can you imagine?–made from the destruction of celestial bodies

only to return, full circle, to the dirt beneath weeds

i told myself that one day I’d buy you a telescope

just so we could see our mirrored selves

lighting up

a swarm of melting bodies

there’s a quick lilt that falls on her lips

sky kissed bronze falling in wisps

she leans in forward and nonsensically quips

“red velvet red velvet draped her hips”

cinnamon flecked bodies of

spice dipped milk

churning spoon and metal

glass clinks

aromatic whispers from my arms throat

and up

a full-bodied warmth

dances into my chest

were dreams the actualization of

latent unsaid

content?

(as freud posited)

or were dreams of something more

meaningful–

say, synchronization?

(as jung offered)

as i lie in bed

wrapped in distorted memories

cocoon of broken lights

i piece together the nothingess of logic

knowing that my subconsciousness

has weaved itself

indelibly

incoherently

infuriatingly

back into myself

day 16 of escapril

my body’s a friend tonight while i’m scarfing down heaps of korean barbecue, determined to get my money’s worth. in the bathroom, i do the math. 12 plates of food would equate to $5 per, which would certainly be worth it. i’ve barely eaten all day, feeling little appetite and suppressed hunger. so the small monster unleashes at the table. i stare seriously at the meat, assessing how quickly each types cooks, sensing the unevenness of the grill. i watch the fire, blues and yellow licking the metal.

my body’s a foe tonight on the verge of explosion. the 12 plates have come. by plate 7, boyfriend is done. he has been done. will you be ordering more? he looks at me with wide desperate eyes. my own have hardened into determination. somewhere the headache i’ve had all afternoon evaporates. in its place is now a racing heart and fueled adrenaline. we soon find out that he is a terrible sidekick. “now! wait, no.” i glare at him. “now!” we turn at the same time to a coast not-clear. i glare at him again. he laughs into his sleeve, and i dump a small plate of disturbingly authentic octopi. i think that octopi do not deserve to be eaten. they’re too intelligent.

when we skid out of the restaurant, hearts beating wild, we compare it to our summer heist of 2017. we’d roadtripped to a restaurant with a view by the mountain, a view by the sea. in lieu of the four hour wait, we slipped through an open chain-link instead. as a child, i flirted with rebellion, hard–rules were only made to be broken. these small tastes of harmless rule-breaking take me back to a time when we ran into locked rooms only because we weren’t allowed. adrenaline was always what makes it memorable.

in the spaces in between / I can love the most / light honey and soft blues / and you you you!

Advertisements