we found a quiet hobbit nook the other day

a cozy woodish book-decked space

with rich spanish lattes

and oil paintings abound

(and I think I feel strange because I ate something strange

but regardless

I think that a bit of stream of consciousness

will make things better)

the rain is pouring

pouring pouring

oh! the thunder sounds like angry popcorn

crackling in the skies

and they are splitting

in half, drowning in their grief

(did anybody really go anywhere?

i don’t know. nor do i think so.

is it mostly a matter of show

or objectivity?

and does it behoove me

to be so mentally tied to it all?

after talking to my best friend

it seemed to dissipate–finally–

mud hardened by disgust

eventually hosed down by understanding

nowadays i am

too tired

to care)

i’ve been thinking of a wordpress i started in 2015

the summer of 2015, to be exact

it was a small, honest space

and even though i would add tags, it was relatively private

it felt more candid

more open

more cringey

i think i just miss word-vomiting with that sort of

lost careless sadness

when it felt like roads would extend forever

in that lazy summertime way

when time would stretch like

putty and i’d wrap

myself in it, contemplating nabokov

or whatever-his-name–

the metamorphosis guy, that one–

and i thought life couldn’t be more

paradoxical

what a luxury it was

the droning contemplation

Advertisements