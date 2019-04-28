excessively long rambles

there is a candle flickering yellow lapping at the edges (there is a candle / flickering yellow / lapping at the edges)

yesterday we cruised into downtown, to the bar-meets-bookshop place. some show was interviewing the owner as he talked about his books & wine concept.

I’ve been noticing a trend in the most recently finished books–they often have to do with some form of mental illness. think lily bailey & her ocd, the unnamed narrator and his ocd, the author’s father and his violent narcissism. despite my shying away from abnormal psychology, a part of me is still drawn to it. but not enough to go beyond textbook literary understanding–psychiatry is not my cup of tea–but enough to stand still, peering over. there’s a distance.

but sometimes I am irritated when people throw around mental health diagnoses like pepper. a dash of anxiety here, a dash of depression there. you get a label and you get a label! because the dsm is a book of nothings when we are all our own webmd. see, we can feel anxious, an emotion, but that is not anxiety–and short lived depression, as awful as it is, is frequent and common. but diagnosis of a chronic disease is different. (you aren’t ocd because you like your gummies to be in a straight line–you are ocd when you have to engage in mildly self destructive irrational behaviors to momentarily soothe an intrusive thought.)

an angry wind is blowing outside and I’m concerned about the two bunnies I saw outside. but they lived through all the past weather, didn’t they? the storms and nonexistent hail, the lightning. they were grazing on grass earlier this evening. (do bunnies graze on grass?) one lived nearby in the summer and I would visit her. she and her mom would trot around in the evenings. during the day, she’d rest with her small legs extended out back, her arms almost criss crossed. she did flops when I said hi. sometimes she hid in the long grass.

I wish I could go back to the good ol’ days of tumblr, when I felt compelled to document the silly and mundane every afternoon. in all honesty, it kept me sane. in retrospect, I realize that if I’d been happier, I may have never run in pursuit of it.

the oil we lollipoped sedated me yesterday, and I slept for 11 hours like a heavy dull rock. the last time I felt so tired, I hadn’t slept in 48 hours and was stranded in Chicago. now I’m playing sleep hooky, toting with the early morning 12:31 yeehaw. but at least I’m groggy, signaling a healthy sleep cycle.

too bad I hadn’t had some of that stuff when I was plagued with insomnia. I don’t remember why I couldn’t sleep. I just couldn’t. was it physiological or psychological? I don’t know. but I can now. I sleep quite normally nowadays, if that includes sleeping upwards of 10 hours a night.

koala me, that is I. flat tires, black summer, mango whipped cream flub. I have two accounts on Instagram–a public art one, and a vomity personal private one. the former is used to scroll through art and find artists. the latter is a no holds barred account ,where I’ve taken to mass uploading insignificant pictures at midnight. it’s like a finsta, but not disgusting or inappropriate. it’s a little photo diary, really, where I can upchuck moments of life without caring for the usual (i.e likes) ’tis I!!

