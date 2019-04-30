Dear diary,

I mean, I wouldn’t say I’m super happy but I’m also not super unhappy. Mostly I’ve been drifting along on a raft, time beneath me like waves bobbing up and down.

Up and down, up and down. Bad Netflix endings and wood-decked coffee shops and chats with estudiantes. Up and down.

Trivial thoughts abound. I want to dye my hair blonde. I want the minus $200 balayage I’ll never get. I want to master the art of make up. And so on and so forth. I slouch in bed, watching fake eyelash tutorials. “Why?” boyfriend asks. “You look fine.” “Awww.” I retort. Then he tells me not to get a big head.

In the car, I thought of how a solid significant other is akin to having seven close friends. Not one, not two, but seven. Friends are friends, but there’s always a sense of distance. There’s the realization that friends aren’t obligated to fix your tires (and friends aren’t begging to change your oil) and friends won’t be there 24/7 when you’re ill or sad and friends will always be separate, in their own spheres, tending to their own business. They’re there when they’re there, but odds aren’t, they probably won’t be.

Lately, I’ve been flooded with memories. Vignettes. The sight of a person early morning, blue polo, by the coffee machine. Sunday runs with friends and pastel chalk we’d line ourselves with. Fifth grade secrets about love once unrequited, reversed, now going unrequited. Hallway hugs and devious plans, being called on our shit by the guy who got expelled. These images, vivid and clear, are like bursts of yellow mango poppers. Syrupy and strange. Abrupt and angry. And then they fade, quickly, only to make way for another.

