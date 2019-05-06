We grew up to the cool bright riffs of Vampire Weekend gliding on our backs, hallway piggy back rides where I’d hoot and holler. I can’t remember when I first heard them, can’t remember when I last heard them, just that there’s something strikingly familiar about a band that’s weaved in and out of my life for most of it.

We must have sung it in the halls, must have blasted it in our rooms, must have danced to it by our desks. I see a mix of plaid and lost black shorts, colors of sun and rays and major dizzying minor notes. Best friends sashaying in and out, slurping gossip & crying under trees. Burned in the backs of my eyes are those indie friends who insisted on normalcy and crimped their hair.

Eight years later, we anticipate this new album, which is strangely–what’s the word?–marriagey. And even though half the album’s meh and I don’t like the new random lady or off beat hums, enough of it is reminiscent of what I used to know. We dangle our toes over the white ledge, above the mossy green river water, by the pool we used to sneak into. It’s hard on the body/ it’s hard on the mind. To learn what kept us together / is what kept us alive.

A lot has changed, and I know this, but sometimes it doesn’t feel like much has changed at all. I nudge around, full circle. I flick a few bright red ants, the sun bright in my face, unbearably white.

