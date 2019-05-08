So this warmed my heart…

Now that I’ve been hammering in English rules to my students, it drives me nuts to find grammatical errors in the newspaper. The editors are publishing their senior columns, which I read, and the little errors really jump.

The semi-colon has a twin. Who is its twin? The period. What do they separate? Two complete sentences. So please stop using the semi-colon as some sort of flair.

What must come before a colon? A complete sentence. Can you say “my thoughts: the trees are blue.” No. Why not? I feign ignorance. Because “my thoughts” is not a complete sentence.

Upon every stray colon and every mismatched comma, I keep the thoughts to myself. I say it in my mind, though. I’ve practically memorized my lesson plans, rehearsed and replete with waving hand motions. I sometimes feel like a conductor ushering out words and logic in my students. We think to a rhythm; my hands move to the beat.

I know that sometimes writer commit grammatical errors because of style. It’s stylistic. Artistic. Gives you pizazz, a little poetry up. in. here. I do it all the time. I used to embrace run on sentences in high school because they made me feel like Maniac Magee, who’d run around train tracks in red, I think, sneakers, who’d run and run and run and run and run. These run on sentences made me feel breathless, important, even, and it was an aesthetic in it of itself. I know they wouldn’t last a day in the world of grammatical rules.

And I know that. But I won’t submit my blog to harsh, metal rules. Because this is where words come to play, and mix, and run and flip. Nevertheless–and this is a transition word, so what’s the strategy?–it still drives me mad to see errors dotted in official publications. Forbes, even. I begin to wonder if editorial pressures are becoming too much for publications, that they’ve become to implode beneath their own shoddy writing. I used to think that I wanted to be a journalist, ’til I realized they were overworked, underpaid, and woefully mistrusted.

The truth is, despite how much I like teaching, I don’t think they get enough credit. And I’ve written about this before. They’re also on the underpaid side, the overworked side. It took me a long time to realize that they’re a rare breed of semi-sacrificers who gave up something to impart knowledge upon small humans. As a career. For a decent amount of time. I would like to live comfortably. There are college professors, but I don’t want to get my Ph.D–despite my boyfriend and mother saying I will–and I don’t want to be an adjunct professor living off of beans.

I guess this is a comfortable in-between, where I don’t have to commit to a particular path just yet. That is what the master’s degree will be for, albeit in another field–organizational psychology. I s’pose my dream would be to ultimately blend the act of teaching with the field of psychology, but that smells and breaths like a Ph.D, and I already know I’m not subjecting myself to that.

On a completely unrelated note, there is no feeling in the world like knowing you are loved and cared for. Genuinely. As in, they wonder where you are at night if you’re not at so or so. This is the thought I will wrap myself in, burrito-style!

