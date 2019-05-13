Fairy lights and faux candles. The room smells like scented wax and tea tree oil.

A year has gone by. The truth is, that day had been difficult. I’d managed to evade illness for nearly the entire year, until somebody sick wanted to meet for dinner. And I could not politely back out, so I ended up sick for the next week or so, sick and cold and miserable. I remember feeling as though a thick cloud surrounded my head. I was too immersed in this liquidy cloud, heady and hot, to say proper goodbyes. I said a few, but they felt hollow. Maybe it’s because I’d just felt so out of it. I’m glad that time ultimately passes, and that that was the inevitable, time passing.

God. How strange of a time period that’d been.

I’ve been tidying up my blog. It’s almost my 3 year anniversary with this WordPress–I’ve been on WordPress, the platform, since 2012. So that’s 7 years non-consecutively, 3 years consecutively. Writing prose used to be easier. I don’t know–I just felt it more. Here, at least. My diary entries, in contrast, were always hard and quick and filled with expletives. Nowadays, I don’t know which tone to strike, which words to use. It almost feels unwieldy. I could just pretend that I am writing to myself–blah-blah-blahing to myself, which sometimes helps loosen my finger joints. (Yes, I just said that.)

Since then, life’s dipped into a sort of quiet movement. Waves, water, stillness. Something of the sort. Before it felt like turbulence. Water torpedoes. Now, it’s more like a stream. Despite that, work has picked up a great deal, and this month will be one of the busiest. I can manage– I look forward to work. I really love my job–it keeps me sane, working with people, and it tires me out just enough to keep me moving forward. Sometimes I feel a bit frustrated, losing my math vocabulary, unable to translate a leaping concept. But on the whole, I find it fulfilling, even if it’s just for now.

