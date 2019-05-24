- Disposable film photos make me feel distant nostalgia on a regular basis. I miss what I have never experienced. I have several unused rolls of film; I ought to use them….
- Spent some time wandering through daiso and kinokuniya today. Grabbed some indulgent chocolates and garlic bread and felt queasy after.
- My eyes are screaming in heaviness but my mind feels defiant. Awake I will stay!
- Tomorrow is Friday and my full day off. I want snow cones. A coconut snow cone. With drizzled spice. Yes, I want that drizzled spice. But maybe with mango instead.
- There’s a slow sweet warmth in the air. It feels like, as childish gambino crooned, suuuummer.
Advertisements