feels like

lu

  • Disposable film photos make me feel distant nostalgia on a regular basis. I miss what I have never experienced. I have several unused rolls of film; I ought to use them….
  • Spent some time wandering through daiso and kinokuniya today. Grabbed some indulgent chocolates and garlic bread and felt queasy after.
  • My eyes are screaming in heaviness but my mind feels defiant. Awake I will stay!
  • Tomorrow is Friday and my full day off. I want snow cones. A coconut snow cone. With drizzled spice. Yes, I want that drizzled spice. But maybe with mango instead.
  • There’s a slow sweet warmth in the air. It feels like, as childish gambino crooned, suuuummer.
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s