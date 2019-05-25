I overslept. I tend to do that. My body forgets what time it is and goes into sleepy overdrive.

Yes, yes, I know told myself I’d opt out from these meandering midnight journal entries, but they’re so satisfying.

Earlier, I worked out, painted, cut my hair, ate okay.

We went to get snow cones, where the mango syrup was terribly disappointing. I doused it in Mexican spice to make it better. Later, we walked through the mall and shopped a bit. At first, I was warm with discomfort, but it all went well and I calmed down. We left with a big pink bag in tow, the white filling paper spilling over.

We ended the afternoon with matching dinners at a Dutch/German restaurant. There, we pretended we were in a psychologists’ office debating an issue we disagreed on.

Around 7, when traffic had died down, we went back home, where we played a few rounds of Overcooked. It’s a multi player video game that we’ve recently become obsessed with.

Yesterday, I spent a good amount of time after work drawing at Kinokuniya. They have their calligraphy pens out in the open. And I just can’t help myself from doodling all over the place. A part of me wants to go back with more paper. God, calligraphy art is satisfying.

I brought home some pore strips. Fun, fun. Despite my qualms, I also went ahead and indulged on garlic breadsticks and a full Kit Kat bar. My diet’s been strange lately.

And the day before that, I wore my striped dress and beige cardigan and marked up a few tests. I sat in the library as sunlight filtered in, casting rows and columns of window-caught shadows. Boyfriend bought me dinner.

Random thoughts: I’d like to meet new people. I’ve been using a foundation first approach with makeup, and I like it. It’s feeling like summer, muggy and sweet and slow. This next week may be rough.

